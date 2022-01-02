Lockdown-like curbs in West Bengal: Schools, colleges, salons, spas closed - Full guidelines

New restrictions have been imposed in West Bengal to check the sudden spike in cases. All entertainment parks, zoo, tourist places, swimming pools, spa, beauty parlours, gyms and wellness centres will remain closed from tomorrow (January 3).

Restaurant and bars will be operating at 50% capacity and will close by 10 pm. Market complexes and shopping malls will also operate with 50% capacity. Cinema halls and theatres will have the same operation guidelines. Local trains movement has been restricted beyond 7 pm and will also operate at 50% capacity.

From tomorrow onwards, all schools, colleges and universities will remain closed. All government and private offices will operate with 50% attendance. Individual and transport movement has been barred at night from 10 pm to 5 am.

Air travel curbs include the new directive of only twice weekly flights operating from Mumbai and Delhi. Flights from the major metros to Kolkata will only operate on Monday and Friday, from January 5 onwards. Direct flights from UK have been temporarily suspended from tomorrow, (January 3). All incoming international passengers will have to undergo mandatory Rapid Antigen Test, also effective from tomorrow.

Furthermore, only 50 persons are allowed to attend any religious, cultural and social gatherings. All meetings and conferences are restricted to 200 persons or 50% hall capacity, whichever is lesser. For marriage-related ceremonies, a maximum of 50 persons are allowed whereas not more than 20 persons are permitted to attend funeral, burial services and last rites.