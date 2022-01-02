Lockdown-like curbs in West Bengal as COVID-19 cases rise - What's open, what's closed

Kolkata: Amid a sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government has imposed strict regulations in the state. As part of the new restrictions, a night curfew has been imposed wherein no individual or transport movement will be allowed from 10 pm to 5 am. Restaurant and bars have been ordered to operate at 50% capacity and will shut down by 10 pm.

As part of the new restrictions, direct flights from UK have been temporarily suspended from tomorrow, January 3, 2022. All incoming international passengers will have to undergo mandatory Rapid Antigen Test from tomorrow onwards.

All schools, colleges and universities will remain closed from tomorrow onwards. All government and private offices will operate with 50% attendance. Swimming pools, spa, beauty parlours, gyms and wellness centres will remain closed from tomorrow.

All entertainment parks, zoo, tourist places will be closed. Shopping malls and market complexes will operate with 50% capacity. Local trains will also operate at 50% capacity and will not be plying beyond 7 pm.

Cases in capital city Kolkata have tripled over the past three days with positivity rate rising to 12.5%. The positivity rate of the entire state has increased to 5.47%. Kolkata reported 1,954 new infections on Friday, while total new COVID-19 cases in West Bengal stood at 3,451.