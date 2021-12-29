Lockdown-like curbs in Mumbai soon? Health Minister Rajesh Tope says THIS amid COVID-19 surge

Mumbai is currently experiencing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, with the number of patients doubling almost every day. Amid this COVID-19 surge in the city, many are concerned if a lockdown will be imposed in the city once again to control the spread of COVID-19.

Amid the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope hinted at the imposition of lockdown-like curbs in the city soon if the COVID-19 positivity rate in the city goes beyond 5 percent, which can lead to the third wave of the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Tope said, “Worrying to see the number of active cases increasing in the State. Mumbai’s positivity rate is at 4%. If this goes above 5%, then we will have to think about imposing restrictions.”

The state health minister further added that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will soon hold a meeting with the COVID-19 Task Force to take a decision regarding the imposition of fresh curbs in the city due to the spike in cases.

The Maharashtra minister also added that the state is currently focusing on the vaccination of teens between the ages of 15 to 18 years. He said, “We need to focus on the COVID19 vaccination. We are planning to administer vaccines to 15-18-year-old children in schools.”

Mumbai witnessed a huge surge of COVID-19 cases in the city on Tuesday, recording as many as 1377 cases in just 24 hours, which was 70 percent more than the number of cases recorded on Monday. A night curfew has been imposed across Maharashtra to make sure that the virus doesn’t spread any further.

Apart from the night curfew, the international travel guidelines in the state have also been tightened due to the rise in the number of Omicron cases in the country. Maharashtra has recorded a total of 141 Omicron cases till now, as per the Health Ministry.

It is speculated that Mumbai will also follow a similar suit to Delhi when it comes to imposing COVID-19 restrictions due to the current surge. Delhi government has imposed a yellow alert in the city, under which a lot of public areas have been shut down and gatherings have been restricted.