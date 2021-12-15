Lockdown-like curbs in Karnataka soon? State government says THIS amid rising Omicron fears

Omid rising fears over the spread of the Omicron variant in the country, the government of Karnataka has said that the administration is likely to impose new advisories and COVID-19 guidelines in the state soon to make sure that the virus doesn’t spread in the state any further.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar recently said that people in the state can be seen flouting COVID-19 norms, and so, the state government will soon issue a new set of advisories and regulations in order to make sure that the spread of the Omicron variant is contained.

As quoted by ANI, the health minister said, “Omicron is highly infectious. We should keep our guards on. Masking and social distancing should be practised. It is unfortunate that people are not wearing masks, we will be passing advisories and regulations on the same.”

Karnataka’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has also recently recommended to the state government that the imposition of a lockdown should be considered in certain districts only if the weekly test positivity rate (WTPR) goes beyond 5 percent and occupancy of oxygen beds goes up to 60 percent.

Further, the TAC has assured the Karnataka government that there is no need for panic yet as the situation is not alarming, and is currently under control. It also said that the Karnataka administration has already readied its health infrastructures to battle the third wave of the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also warned that the Omicron variant is spreading across the world at an alarming rate, and is most probably present in every country across the globe. Till now, a total of 77 countries have reported Omicron cases.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “77 countries have now reported cases of Omicron and the reality is that Omicron is probably in most countries, even if it hasn’t been detected yet. Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant.”

Till now, three cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Karnataka, which has urged the state government to tighten its international travel guidelines. The total tally of Omicron cases has crossed the 40-mark in India, with the Maharashtra having the highest number of cases.