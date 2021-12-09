Lockdown-like curbs in Karnataka? CM Basavaraj Bommai says THIS amid rising Omicron fears

The rising threats surrounding the Omicron variant and the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases from educational institutes in Karnataka urged the state government to review the situation, after which a lockdown-like situation was expected in the state.

As the Omicron threat looms in the country, the Karnataka government has decided to focus on cluster management in the state, and new COVID-19 guidelines for hostels to control the rise of cases from educational institutes.

As quoted by PTI, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Regarding COVID, our Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) head Dr M K Sudarshan has informed us about the current situation, he has shared details about the Omicron variant. According to him, looking at the current figures and the positivity rate, there is no need for any major concern or worry.”

Further, the government said that they will not be taking any “hasty” decisions regarding the current COVID-19 situation in Karnataka. The state will soon announce a decision regarding strict COVID-19 curbs like night curfew and restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations after observing the situation for a week.

According to PTI reports, the Karnataka government has issued new guidelines for hostels and management which include sanitising, letting people for food in a staggered way, restricting visitors, double dose vaccination for all staff, and setting up a separate isolation room.

CM Bommai further added, “We have already given similar guidelines for cluster management and have said that if there are more than three positive cases in a place it will be declared clusters, and such measures will continue.”

A special vaccination drive will also be announced by the state government to tackle the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. So far, Karnataka has reported two cases of the Omicron variant, while the number of COVID-19 cases from schools in the state has crossed the 100-mark.

399 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka on Wednesday, and six deaths were logged. This pushed the total COVID-19 tally to 29,99,098 and the death toll to 38,249.

(With PTI inputs)