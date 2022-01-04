Lockdown-like curbs in Bihar: Cinema halls, malls, temples closed - Check full guidelines

With the conclusion of the disaster management authority presided by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the government of Bihar has imposed stricter curbs to control the recent spread of COVID-19. Parks, gyms, cinema halls, theatres, malls and temples have been ordered to shut down from January 6 to January 21.

A night curfew will be imposed in Bihar from 10 pm to 5 am. School till Class 8 have been ordered to close from January 6 to January 21. From Classes 9 and above, schools will function with either 50% capacity or virtual as per school administration.

CM Kumar’s ‘Janata Durbar’ and ‘Samaj Sudhar Abhiyaan’ have been halted till January 21.

Government offices will operate at 50% capacity. Only 50 persons will be permitted at marriage and funeral events.