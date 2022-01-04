Search icon
Lockdown-like curbs in Bihar: Cinema halls, malls, temples closed - Check full guidelines

Parks, gyms, cinema halls, theatres, malls and temples have been ordered to shut down from January 6 to January 21.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 04, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

With the conclusion of the disaster management authority presided by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the government of Bihar has imposed stricter curbs to control the recent spread of COVID-19. Parks, gyms, cinema halls, theatres, malls and temples have been ordered to shut down from January 6 to January 21.

A night curfew will be imposed in Bihar from 10 pm to 5 am. School till Class 8 have been ordered to close from January 6 to January 21. From Classes 9 and above, schools will function with either 50% capacity or virtual as per school administration.

CM Kumar’s ‘Janata Durbar’ and ‘Samaj Sudhar Abhiyaan’ have been halted till January 21.

Government offices will operate at 50% capacity. Only 50 persons will be permitted at marriage and funeral events.

