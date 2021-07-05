Lockdown in Uttarakhand extended till July 13 - What's allowed, what's not
Uttarakhand Govt extends lockdown by a week, postpones Char Dham Yatra until further notice
Uttarakhand | File photo
Written By
Edited By
Anupama Yadav
Source
DNA webdesk
The Uttarakhand Government has extended the lockdown across the state on Monday (July 5) by another week (July 13) providing further relaxation. The state has been unlocking at a slow pace keeping in mind the number of Covid-19 cases.
Earlier, the state had allowed gyms, hotels, bars and restaurants to operate at fifty per cent capacity. Apart from these, the government has now allowed malls to operate at fifty per cent capacity. However, markets will remain shut on weekends.
Though Covid-19 cases are decreasing, the state has ordered that schools remain shut in the wake of students and teachers safety amidst the coronavirus crisis.
Char Dham Yatra for this year has also been suspended till further orders which was scheduled to begin from July 1. The order came from the Dehradun High Court ordering the state government to postpone the yatra.
Here is a complete list of Covid-19 restrictions and relaxations for Uttarakhand:
- Shops and business establishments have been allowed to stay open for six days a week instead of five.
- Gyms and coaching centres for job aspirants have also been allowed to open with fifty per cent occupancy.
- Educational institutions, training institutes will remain closed till further orders.
- Permission for online classes and distance learning remains in place.
- A negative RT-PCR test is mandatory for those visiting the state.
- One will have to register the test results on the smart city portal.
- Those who cannot provide an RT-PCR test will have to submit a Rapid Antigen test report which cannot be older than seventy-two hours.
- Hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries can open with fifty per cent of their capacity.