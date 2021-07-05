Lockdown in Uttarakhand extended till July 13 - What's allowed, what's not

The Uttarakhand Government has extended the lockdown across the state on Monday (July 5) by another week (July 13) providing further relaxation. The state has been unlocking at a slow pace keeping in mind the number of Covid-19 cases.

Earlier, the state had allowed gyms, hotels, bars and restaurants to operate at fifty per cent capacity. Apart from these, the government has now allowed malls to operate at fifty per cent capacity. However, markets will remain shut on weekends.

Though Covid-19 cases are decreasing, the state has ordered that schools remain shut in the wake of students and teachers safety amidst the coronavirus crisis.

Char Dham Yatra for this year has also been suspended till further orders which was scheduled to begin from July 1. The order came from the Dehradun High Court ordering the state government to postpone the yatra.

Here is a complete list of Covid-19 restrictions and relaxations for Uttarakhand: