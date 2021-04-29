Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: Weekend curbs extended for 3 days - What's open, what's closed

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Thursday decided to extend weekend lockdown in the state. The weekend lockdown in Uttar Pradesh will now remian in place from Friday night till Tuesday morning. It is to be noted that earlier, it was from Friday night to Monday morning. The Uttar Pradesh government decided to extend the lockdown after the High Court raised concerns over rising Covid cases in the state.

During the weekend lockdown, all markets, private and public offices will be closed from Friday night to Tuesday morning till further orders. The markets, shopping malls, and restaurants will also be closed. The Uttar Pradesh government has also asked people to remain indoors and only those involved in essential services will be exempted from the restrictions. However, the pharmacy shops, hospitals, and other essential services will function as usual during the lockdown but religious places will remain shut.

The Uttar Pradesh government decided to extend the weekend lockdown after the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday (April 28) asked CM Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state to explore options including lockdown considering the extreme shortage of oxygen and medical facilities in the state.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced that the weekend lockdown will remain in place in districts that have more than 2,000 active cases will be in place from Friday 8 PM to Monday 7 AM. The decision was taken after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

It is to be noted that Uttar Pradesh recorded 29,824 new cases on Wednesday and the death toll in the state now stands at 11,943.