Weekend lockdown in UP: These districts will see relaxations on Saturday

Given the steady decline in COVID-19 cases in the state of Uttar Pradesh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, directed officials to give a partial relaxation in the weekend closure of shops and business establishments.

At present, markets, shops, and business establishments are allowed to open from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Friday, while Saturday and Sunday are the weekly closure days. However, according to the new guidelines, CM Yogi Adityantah has ordered relaxation on Saturday as well, in addition to Monday-Friday, with Sunday lockdown continuing as usual.

This weekend relaxation has been given due to the significant improvement in the pandemic situation as 12 districts in UP have no active COVID cases as of now.

Districts with no active cases include Aligarh, Amethi, Chitrakoot, Etah, Firozabad, Gonda, Hathras, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Shamli, and Sonbhadra while the recovery rate stands at 98.6 percent.

On Tuesday, 59 of 75 districts did not report even a single fresh COVID-19 case whereas, in the remaining 16 districts, the number of new cases was less than 10.

The state government has also allowed secondary, higher, technical, and vocational educational institutions to reopen after Independence Day with 50 percent attendance. CM Yogi Adityanath has also asked the officials to organise vaccination camps on the premises of universities, schools, and colleges for students above 18 years of age.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has also directed officials to ensure COVID protocols are followed everywhere and that there is no unnecessary congregation of people anywhere.