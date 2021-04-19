Allahabad HC orders lockdown in UP's Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur from tonight

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court on Monday has ordered a lockdown from tonight in five cities - Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gorakhpur.

The court directed the government to impose lockdown from Monday night till April 26. Only essential services like grocery stores and pharmacies will be allowed to open, read the court's order.

In its order, the high court said that all establishments, except the essential services including financial institutions, medical, health services, industrial, municipal and public transport will remain closed till April 26.

No more than three people will be allowed at grocery stores and medical shops. All hotels, restaurants and even small food centers at toll etc. will remain closed till April 26, 2021, read the order.

All educational institutions, whether they are government or semi-government teachers and employees will also be closed till April 26, 2021, said the court.