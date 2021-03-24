Lockdown in this district of Maharashtra till April 4 due to rising COVID-19 cases

In wake of a massive surge in the COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra, the state government on Wednesday announced a lockdown in the Beed district from March 26 till April 4.

During the lockdown, all educational institutions will remain closed in the district. All marriage halls, hotels and restaurants will also remain shut. Private offices have been asked to remain closed and their employees have been encouraged to work from home.

Only the shops selling essential commodities like grocery, milk and medicines, will be allowed to open.

With 2,31,942 active coronavirus cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state. 22,47,495 recovered from the disease while 53,589 people died in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra state Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state may impose lockdown-like restrictions in Mumbai and some other cities if number of daily cases in Maharashtra remain in the range of 25,000 to 30,000 for the next few days.

“If the number of daily cases in the state remains in the range of 25,000 to 30,000 for the next some days, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government may impose lockdown-like restrictions in some cities, including Mumbai”, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Tope appealed to the people of the state to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols diligently if they do not want CM Thackeray to impose another lockdown. Talking to reporters, the minister said that CM Thackeray has said that lockdown will be the last option in Mumbai and other cities if the fresh cases continue to rise.

India reported 47,262 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since early November taking the total tally to 1,17,34,058.

There was a slight dip in cases on Tuesday at 40,715. Prior to this, the country registered an increase in cases for 12 consecutive days.