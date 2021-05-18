Lockdown in Telangana extended till May 30, all activities allowed for four hours daily - Details

Telangana government on Tuesday decided to extend COVID-19 lockdown in the state till May 30. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had a telephonic discussion with the cabinet ministers, during which they all recommended extending the lockdown for one more week.

The state government has permitted allowed all activities from 6 am to 10 am during the lockdown period.

The ongoing lockdown which began on May 12 was supposed to end by May 22, according to an earlier official communication. The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue an order on the extension of the lockdown.

As the ministers are busy monitoring the COVID curtailment measures and medical services at the field level, the CM has cancelled the State Cabinet meeting, which was scheduled for May 20.

Telangana on Tuesday reported 3,982 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.36 lakh while the toll stood at 3,012 with 27 casualties, a senior Public Health Department official said.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 90.47 per cent, while it was 85.6 per cent in the country.