Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended by 7 days: What's open, what's closed

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced the extension of the tightened COVID-19 lockdown by one more week.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said considering the COVID-19 spread district-wise and to safeguard precious lives, the lockdown is extended from May 31 to June 7.

He said neighbourhood grocery and provision stores are allowed to make door deliveries between 7 am and 6 pm. After getting permission from the local authorities, the shops can also carry their products in vans and sell them in their localities.

Stalin also said orders have been issued to supply a package containing 13 grocery items from June onwards at ration shops to those having ration cards eligible to get rice.

All other restrictions announced on May 22 will continue to apply.

Allopathy and traditional medicine shops will remain open. E-Commerce services can operate between 8 am and 6 pm. Transport of Agricultural goods and produce, movement of essential goods, other cargo will be permitted. Hotels will function and provide only takeaway service between 6-10 am, 12 noon-3 pm, and 6-9 pm, during which the Online food delivery services can also function.

Fuel stations, ATMs, Media industry, and Continuous process industries, Industries manufacturing essential commodities, medical equipment can continue to function. Only the essential department in the Secretariat and District Administration will function. For emergencies such as death or medical reasons, inter-district travel will be permitted based on e-registration.

Currently, Tamil Nadu is reporting nearly 34,000 COVID-19 cases every day, whereas the daily recoveries are around 30,000. Daily deaths being reported are over 450 for the past few days and so far, over 22,000 persons have lost their lives to the pandemic.