Lockdown in Srinagar? 10-day 'Corona' curfew imposed in these areas, check guidelines

Jammu and Kashmir: Amid concerns over the increase in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Srinagar district administration on Monday has announced a 10-day coronavirus curfew in five areas of the city. The curfew will come in place from midnight on Monday, November 9.

As per a notice issued by the administration, the curfew will be implemented in Lal Bazar, Hyderpora, Chanapora, Bemina (Hamdania Colony), Bemina (Housing Colony, Bilal Colony, SDA Colony)."There has been a steep rise in Covid positive cases in District Srinagar in the last 17 days which needs interventional and effective measures," the notice read.

The notice added that "it has observed that around 63% of the daily positive cases during these days have been detected from few particular areas.”

All essential services will continue to function normally including standalone grocery, vegetable, meat, milk shops. There will be no hindrance to the smooth movement of goods and essential supplies. The notice added that the vaccination drive will not be halted and localized mobile teams will continue to provide vaccination in colonies, residential areas and containment zones.However, there will be a 24 hour complete 'Corona' curfew with no movement of people except for permissible activities only. All educational institutions will remain closed as well. "All Shopping Complexes, Bazaars, Saloons, Barber Shops, Cinema Halls, Restaurants, Sport Complexes, Gyms, Spas, Swimming Pools, Parks, Zoos, etc, if any shall remain closed. No social gatherings/functions whether indoors or outdoors shall be allowed. The permitted ceiling for marriage shall be restricted to 20 persons only. The gathering at funerals shall be limited to 10 persons only," the notice read.

There will be no ingress and egress of the public permitted in these areas except in case of Medical exigencies, added the notice.