Lockdown in Maharashtra? Minister hints at possibility, says this

With the COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra reaching new highs every day, the possibility of lockdown in coming days across the state including Mumbai cannot be ruled out. State Minister Vijay Wadettiwar has said that traders and small shopkeepers were earlier opposed to complete lockdown, but they are demanding that complete lockdown should be imposed.

People are now demanding that nothing should be kept open, the minister said.

He added that in his district, people have themselves imposed public curfew. "Now, people are discussing with the District Magistrate that everything should be stopped, I have told the District Magistrate that after talking to politicians, businessmen, a strict lockdown should be imposed," he said.

A decision on the lockdown can soon be taken in wake of the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has talked about imposing stricter restrictions under the 'Break the Chain' campaign â€‹â€‹in the state.

"Several times, it has been seen that people keep roaming around in the name of going to the grocery store. In such a situation, the government is now considering opening the grocery stores for a limited time only," he said.

The minister added that in the coming days, the government can fix the time of grocery shops from 7 am to 11 am through a notification.

This change should be in the notification, it should be decided from above. , Did not impose this responsibility on the collector, they are everyone's opinion.)

Grocery shops have been orderd to open only between 7 am and 11 am across the state from Tuesday. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.