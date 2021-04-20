Lockdown in Maharashtra likely to be announced on Wednesday, cabinet to decide tonight

The continuous rise of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has brought the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on its toes. State cabinet minister Aslam Sheikh says that the situation in the state is constantly deteriorating. In such a situation, there is a need for a lockdown in the state. All political parties have demanded this.

Oxygen deficiency in the state

Aslam Sheikh said, "Given the lack of medical oxygen in the country, now the state needs complete lockdown. Guidelines will be released soon in this regard. It can be announced after 8 pm tomorrow (Wednesday) night."

He added that there's a need to speed up vaccination in the state.

"We will safeguard those between 18 and 45 years of age in Maharashtra. For this, Sputnik, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be imported. We currently have 15.5 metric tons of oxygen, but we will not get oxygen above 2 thousand tons. In such a situation, we have to think about this also," Sheikh said.

Also read Weekend lockdown in UP, night curfew in districts with over 500 cases

Cabinet meeting on Tuesday night

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that all state ministers have requested the chief minister to implement a lockdown in the state.

"We have requested CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce the implementation of lockdown in entire Maharashtra from 8 o'clock last night. This request is from all the ministers of the state. Now, the Chief Minister has to decide in this regard. He indicated that there will be a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday, in which an agreement can be made about this. After this, CM Uddhav Thackeray will announce about this at 8 pm on Wednesday night.