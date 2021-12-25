Lockdown in Maharashtra? Health Minister Rajesh Tope makes BIG announcement

In the latest development, Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope has announced on Saturday, December 25 that fresh guidelines will be issued in the state if demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tons per day.

The day before, the state government banned the assembly of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm to 6 am and restricted the number of people allowed at public functions in view of a spurt in coronavirus cases.

Omicron cases were increasing "rapidly", but in general such patients were not ending up in ICU nor did they need supplementary oxygen, Tope said, speaking to reporters in Jalna.

He said, "There will be statewide lockdown only if the demand for medical oxygen rises to 800 metric tons (per day)."

However, the minister did not mention the current rate of consumption of medical oxygen in the state. He further added, "We do not want people to face more restrictions, therefore I am making an appeal to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Wearing a mask is very important."