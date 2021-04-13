Lockdown in Maharashtra? CM Udhhav Thackeray takes BIG decision - Check details here

Maharashtra is witnessing a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases as the state witnessed 60,212 fresh cases on Tuesday (April 13).

Stating that the situation is much worse than last year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday (April 13) announced that there will be no lockdown in the state but strict restrictions will be imposed from 8 pm on Wednesday, April 14 till May 1.

“Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. I will not term this as lockdown,” CM said while addresing the public in an Instagram live video.

All establishments, public places will remain closed in the state except for essential services. Only essential services will be allowed to function in the state from 7 am to 8 pm.

As per order issued by Maharashtra government, essential activities include the following:

Hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, vaccinations, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services including supporting manufacturing and distribution units along with their dealers, transport and supply chain, ATM's, manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, sanitizers, masks, medical equipment, their ancillaries, raw material units and support services and Reserve Bank of India and realted services.

Groceries, vegetables shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, all type of food shops, accredited Media, petrol pumps and petroleum related products.

Decision regarding inclusion of domestic help/ drivers/ attendants to work will be taken by local authorities, the order stated.

Public transport will not be shut, but they will used only for essential workers and in emergency and essential activities for general public. The CM has also requested the public to travel only if necessary. Meanwhile, all essential industries will function at full capacity.

"We are allowing road side vendors to function 7am to 8pm, but no-one will be allowed to eat there. They will have to give as take away," he said.

Decision regarding inclusion of domestic help/ drivers/ attendants to work will be taken by local authorities, the order stated.

CM Thackeray also said that the government is continuously upgrading the state’s healthcare infrastructure but they are under pressure.

He stated that Maharashtra is currently facing a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased and has asked help from Prime Minister Modi.

“We cannot afford to get oxygens from other states that are over 1000 km away by road. I am going to request PM to provide oxygen using airways. Air Force has to be roped in for this,” he said.

“We have to continue with vaccination in large numbers. We may not be able to slow down the second wave with vaccination because it takes time for immunity to develop. But if we vaccinate, we can slow down the subsequent waves,” CM Thackeray further said.