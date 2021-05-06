Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh till May 15, CM Shivraj says 'shut down everything'

In an attempt to put a stop to the increasing COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that a strict 'Janata Curfew' will be imposed across the state till May 15.

Chouhan said that everything will have to be shut till May 15.

“To break the chain of transmission of corona in the state we have to completely shut everything till May 15, strict ‘Janta Curfew’. We can’t shut things for too long but with more than 18 % positivity we can’t remain open,” Chouhan said.

“Weddings are super spreader events. I urge all public representatives to motivate people that weddings do not take place in May,” he added.

CM Shivraj held a video conference under 'Kill Corona Campaign 2'. During this, he said that the coronavirus infection in the state is now spreading rapidly in small towns, especially in rural areas, more than in big cities. Keeping this in mind, now the corona curfew in the state has been extended to May 15.

He also said that now the Corona curfew will have to be strictly followed. The situation will deteriorate if the virus is not stopped from spreading in rural areas. It may be noted that due to the weekend lockdown already in place, the lockdown will remain till May 17 at 6 am.

Here is what will remain closed during Janata curfew

- In the villages where there is a positive case, MNREGA will have to be closed till 15 May.- Where there is no positive case, MNREGA can continue.- People who test positive will have to isolate themselves so that others are protected.- The local team of the village will ensure that the isolation is done properly.- If there is no space in the house, the patient should be taken the Panchayat Bhavan Covid Care Center.