Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh? Home Minister Narottam Mishra makes this BIG announcement as COVID-19 cases surge

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, the state government is planning to impose lockdown in 2-3 cities on Sundays to curb the spread of coronavirus cases.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that around 300-400 coronavirus cases are being reported in Indore and Bhopal daily and if the COVID-19 cases continue to rise at this rate then the government would be forced to impose lockdown. Mishra appealed to the people of Madhya Pradesh to follow COVID-19 guidelines diligently.

“The government is mulling to imposed lockdown on Sundays in 2-3 cities. Around 300-400 COVID-19 cases are being reported in Indore and Bhopal daily. If cases increase at this pace, then we would soon return to the situation that prevailed earlier. With folded hands, I urge people to follow all guidelines,” Narottam Mishra said.

In a related development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday (March 23) launched ‘Mera Mask Meri Suraksha’ campaing aimed at raising awareness about COVID-19 in Bhopal. “Those who are capable, I appeal to them to distribute face masks among the underprivileged. The sate government will also try to distribute mask. I’ve asked women self-help groups to stitch masks at war footing. I’m hopeful that we would not let situation deteriorate,” he said.

Chouhan asserted that people must join hands in order to defeat coronavirus. He added that the second wave of COVID-19 is here and people must not lower the guards now.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh reported 1,502 COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 2,78,577.

A death each was reported from Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Burhanpur.