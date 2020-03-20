Lockdown in Ladakh as number od COVID-19 cases climb to 10

The total number of confirmed cases in Ladakh rose to 10 as one more person tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The patient had returned from Iran, one of the hotspots of the virus and was confirmed to have the COVID-19 infection.

With the development, the district administration of Leh and Kargil has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that prevents the assembling of four or more people at one place.

The entry of tourists, both foreign and domestic, has also been restricted in the region to prevent to spread of the virus.

A majority of public transport has also been barred and hotels, guesthouses, bars, roadside eateries, food joints and shops have also been shut down.

“No community hall, government or private, will be permitted to accept any bookings for any public functions, social or religious. Banks and ATMs will take all sanitary precautions such as hand washing, keeping sanitisers, daily fumigation etc,” the government said in an advisory.

Among the 10 positive cases, one is an Indian Army soldier, whose father had returned from Iran.

“100% screening of all passengers arriving at all three airports is being carried out. Any passenger movement by road has been barred,” the advisory further read.

By 10 AM on Friday, the total number of confirmed was 206, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).