Lockdown in Karnataka? Health minister makes BIG statement as COVID tally at Dharwad medical college reaches 281

After 99 more medical college students and faculty members were tested COVID-19 positive in Karnataka's Dharwad, taking the total number of affected medical students to 281 on Saturday, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said that SDM College of Medical Sciences has become a COVID-19 cluster.

However, on whether COVID restrictions will be imposed in the state or not, "I'm told there was a cultural fest and it spread there. But we are not in a situation to impose curbs [in the state]. Marriages and other events are happening too," K Sudhakar said.

Dharwad District Collector Nitesh Patil said that the tally may increase as 1,822 test results are awaited.

He further said that out of 281 only six patients are mild symptomatic and others are non-symptomatic. All have been quarantined and treatment is given.

The students had attended a function held on November 17 on the college campus. Patients have not shown serious symptoms associated with the virus due to the fact they have all taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine. As a preventive measure, a holiday has been declared in educational institutions in a radius of 500 meters near the college till Sunday.

