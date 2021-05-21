Lockdown in Karnataka extended for 14 days - What's allowed, what's not

The chief minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa extended the lockdown in the state till June 7 on Friday evening. The lockdown was supposed to end on May 24 earlier.

For the unversed, strict lockdown restrictions are already in effect from May 10 and were supposed to end on May 24. However, due to the new order, they would end on the morning of June 7.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said, "We have taken some decisions regarding the lockdown after discussing them with our senior Ministers, chief secretary, and other officials. Heeding to the suggestions of experts, we have decided to extend the stringent restriction from May 24 to June 7."

Karnataka today reported 32,218 fresh infections and 353 fatalities taking the total infections and deaths due to COVID to 23,67,742 and 24,207 respectively. The State has 5,14,238 active cases.

Under the lockdown, essential stores are functional from 6 am to 10 am, and the movement of people has been restricted except for emergencies and vaccination purposes.

On Thursday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that stricter lockdown measures should be implemented in the state to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases. A Zee News report had quoted Bommai as saying, "As cases are increasing in rural areas, Deputy Commissioners of various districts have imposed lockdown measures strictly, people should also understand the seriousness and cooperate."

He had further told reporters in Bengaluru, "In the coming days the measures taken by the police or home department like seizures of vehicles of those indulging in unnecessary movement among others, will be made more effectively."