Lockdown in Karnataka? CM Basavaraj Bommai says THIS amid Omicron scare

Ending all speculations over the reports of Karnataka government's plan to impose lockdown across the state to curb the spread of new Omicron variant of COVID-19, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the government is not planning to impose lockdown.

The chief minister, however, noted that based on the number of cases and situation in the future the government may take some strict measures.

“There is no question of lockdown, as of now. Normal public life should continue”, he stated, adding that COVID-19 guidelines must be followed at places where people gather. CM Bommai said, adding that precautionary steps are being taken by government to keep Omciron variant under check.

It is to be noted that several new clusters of coronavirus have emertged in Karnataka in the recent past, forcing the government to take strict measures to curb the spread of he Delta variant too.

“The state government has issued the guidelines for setting up clusters where a spurt in the cases had been reported. Those in the clusters are being tested again 7 days after they get a positive report of the first test. About 4000 persons have been tested at SDM college in Dharwad. Similar tests are on at clusters in Mysuru, Hassan and Anekal in Bengaluru”, news agency ANI quoted CM Bommai as saying.

Full list of curbs announced in Karnataka

- RT-PCR negative reports mandatory for Keralites

- Increase in screening of international passengers at airports

- Heightened border checks

- No public events at educational institutions