Lockdown in Karnataka again? Minister Sudhakar K to meet TAC amid rise in COVID cases
The State Minister for Health and Family Welfare will also consult Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the same.
Written By
Source
DNA webdesk
Amid the detection of the new COVID-19 variant AY.4, there are reports that the Karnataka government is mulling imposing fresh guidelines. The State Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Sudhakar K will meet the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) today (October 26) and consult Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the same.
This comes amid the rising cases of the new COVID-19 variant in parts of India, many people are concerned about the rise of the third wave of the pandemic, and the severity of the new variant.