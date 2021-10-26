Lockdown in Karnataka again? Minister Sudhakar K to meet TAC amid rise in COVID cases

Amid the detection of the new COVID-19 variant AY.4, there are reports that the Karnataka government is mulling imposing fresh guidelines. The State Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Sudhakar K will meet the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) today (October 26) and consult Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the same.

Also read Karnataka government to reopen schools for classes 1-5 post Dussehra festivities

This comes amid the rising cases of the new COVID-19 variant in parts of India, many people are concerned about the rise of the third wave of the pandemic, and the severity of the new variant.