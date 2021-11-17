Lockdown in Jammu? Night curfew imposed from TODAY as COVID cases surge, check guidelines

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in Jammu, a night curfew will be imposed in the city from today (November 17) to contain the surge.

District Magistrate Anshul Garg also warned of strict action in case of violation of the restrictions. He also advised the citizens to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and get vaccinated.

"In view of increasing positivity rate in Jammu, DDMA imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am from 17th November (Wednesday) onwards," Garg said in a tweet.

The district disaster management authority (DDMA) had held a detailed review of the COVID-19 situation in the city. As the positivity rate increased by 0.2 per cent recently, immediate measures were necessary.

The order issued by the district magistrate asked all station house officers and tehsildars to ensure that announcements are made on public address systems to make people aware of the new development.

