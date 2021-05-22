Lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir: Curfew extended in all 20 districts till May 31

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday extended corona curfew till May 31 in the wake of a surge in Covid cases. The restrictions were scheduled to end on May 24.

"The Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 distts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 24/5/21 is extended further till 7 am on Monday, 31/5/21. Curfew will be strict except for a few essential services. DCs being given limited flexibility to ensure economic activities do not suffer," the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said in a tweet on its official handle.

Earlier on April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day. The UT also witnessed a 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on April 24 till April 26.

In other news, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday said that 60 percent of the population above 45 years has been vaccinated in the Union Territory, which is above the national average of 32 percent.

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner of Health and Medical Education stated that the vaccination started in Jammu and Kashmir on January 16, 2021 and till now nearly 28 lakh vaccine doses have been administered.

"Vaccination for people above 45 years is going on at a fast pace, 60 per cent of the above 45 population has been vaccinated which is above the national average of 32 per cent. We are trying to complete the vaccination drive as soon as possible and give everyone two doses of the vaccine," he said.

Meanwhile, after nearly a fortnight, J&K saw a decline in Covid-related deaths, while the number of recoveries was more than the new cases on Friday. The UT saw 43 deaths, 3,848 new cases and 4,466 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Officials said that there 1,442 cases and 27 deaths in the Jammu division and 2,406 cases and 16 deaths in the Kashmir division.

The number of active cases is 49,893 out of which 20,601 are from the Jammu division and 29,292 from the Kashmir division.