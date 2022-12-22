Search icon
Lockdown in India? IMA doctor makes big claim as COVID-19 cases jump in China

The Omicron BF.7 variant, which is responsible for the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in China, has been detected in four people in India too.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

File Photo | Representational

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in China and other countries, the Centre has directed all states and UTs to remain on alert and take measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country. 

The omicron BF.7 variant, which is responsible for the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in China, has been detected in four people in India too. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a high-level review meeting on Thursday (December 22) to hold discussions over the situation. Meanwhile, the question which is on everyone’s mind is - Will a fourth COVID-19 wave hit India? Will there be another lockdown?

Talking to ANI, Dr Anil Goyal of Indian Medical Association said, “There won’t be a lockdown situation in the country since 95% of the people here are vaccinated. The immunity system of Indians is stronger than that of the Chinese…India needs to go back to COVID basics – testing, treating, tracing”

“There are currently ten different variants of COVID-19 in the country, with the latest variant being BF.7. At present various variants of Omicron are spreading in the country and the Delta variant can still be seen in the country,” a source told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, WHO chief has said that he was “very concerned” about COVID-19 situation in China.

“WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. 

“We continue to call on China to share the data and conduct the studies we have requested, and which we continue to request. As I have said many times before, all hypotheses about the origins of Covid19 pandemic remain on the table,” he added.

