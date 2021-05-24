Lockdown in Himachal Pradesh: COVID curfew extended till May 31 - Check details

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday reviewed the Covid-19 situation and decided to extend the statewide curfew till May 31, with the restrictions on movement and holding community functions to continue. The curfew had earlier been imposed till May 26.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told the media that the number of COVID-19 cases had been decreasing gradually since imposition of the curfew in the state but the decision to extend it was taken to further bring down the active case count.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by the chief minister, gave its approval to the excise policy for 2021-22 that envisages collection of Rs 1,829 crore revenue, which is Rs 228 crore higher than the previous fiscal.

In view of the Covid situation, the excise year 2020-21 has been extended by one month up to June 30, 2021. The new excise policy will be operational for nine months that is 1 July 2021 to 31 March 2022.

Approval was also given for the renewal of retail excise vends in the state for 2021-22 for the renewal fees of three percent of the value of unit or vend with an objective to gain adequate enhancement in government revenue, reduction in the price of liquor, and to curb its smuggling from the neighbouring states.

According to the new policy, low-price brands of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) will be cheaper as license fees and excise duty have been reduced. Also, the facility of transfer of quota within district and inter-district has been approved.

The policy also allows 15 percent of country liquor quota for liquor manufacturers and bottlers to be supplied to the retail licensees. The balance 85 percent quota can be lifted by the retail licensees from the suppliers of their choice.

This was earlier 30 percent. It envisages the increase in licence fees by five percent and quota by three percent. New license for serving of liquor in tented accommodation has been approved and new licenses for visitor centre in wine manufacturing units and wine tasting festivals has been approved.

License fees for CSD canteens have been reduced and facility of liquor canteen license in L-9 and L-9A has been allowed to all the Central Armed Police Forces.

The cabinet has approved in-principle to have Excise Police in the Excise and Taxation Department to check the inter-state and intra-state smuggling of liquor, illicit trade and bootlegging of liquor leading to substantial loss of excise revenue to the government exchequer.

(With agency inputs)