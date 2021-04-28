Lockdown in Haryana: Section 144 to be imposed across state - What's open, What's closed

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Haryana, the state government has decided to impose prohibitory orders throughout the state. The Haryana government has decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC throughout the state to curb the spread of coronavirus, said a state government statement quoting Home and Health Minister Anil Vij.

It is to be noted that Haryana has registered a sharp surge in COVID cases in the recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Haryana recorded the biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 fatalities as 84 fatalities took the cumulative toll in the state to 3,926. Haryana also recorded 11,931 fresh infections on Tuesday thus taking the total count to 4,47,754.

Haryana has already imposed lockdown-like restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus, including daily night curfew in the state, curbs in timings for closure of shops, barring those dealing in essentials.

Vij has also directed all deputy commissioners to provide him update over oxygen beds, oxygen storage capacity and other requirements, including ventilators in all hospitals of their districts.

Vij has also asked all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to maintain security in all private and government hospitals.