Lockdown in Goa extended - Check what's allowed, what's not

The Pramod Sawant Cabinet in Goa extended the ongoing curfew in the state to May 31. “We are extending state curfew to May 31. Norms will continue as they were,” CM Pramod Sawant said.

Earlier, a state-level curfew was imposed in Goa from May 9 to May 23. Stores selling essential items, including grocery stores will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 1 pm, he said. Medical stores will also be functional, and restaurant kitchens will be allowed to stay open from 7 am to 7 pm during the curfew period.

Last week, as many as 75 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the COVID-19 virus at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The state government had cited 'logistic issues' related to the supply of medical oxygen for the deaths even though the exact cause is yet to be revealed.