Lockdown in Goa: COVID curfew extended till June 7 - Check details

The Goa government on Saturday extended the ongoing Covid curfew till June 7, the Chief Minister's Office said.

"Government of Goa has decided to extend the curfew till 7 a.m. of 7th June 2021. The orders regarding the same shall be issued by respective District Collectors," the Goa CMO tweeted.

Stores selling essential items, grocery shops, liquor stores are allowed to stay open from 7 am to 1 pm during the curfew period, while medical stores and restaurant kitchens are allowed to function from 7 am to 7 pm.

As per the earlier guidelines issued by the Goa government, all casinos, bars, sports complex, auditoriums, community halls, swimming pools, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will continue to remain closed in the state.

On May 17, Sawant had announced a state-level curfew in Goa from May 9 to May 23, amid a steep surge in Covid cases in the state. The curfew was later extended to May 31.

Meanwhile, Goa will not officially celebrate Statehood day on May 30, on account of the ongoing pandemic and in view of statewide curfew. An erstwhile Union Territory, Goa was accorded the status of a state on May 30, 1987.

Earlier, the Union ministry of home affairs had written to states, including Goa, reminding them that the number of active cases are still high at present and that states should not be seen slacking in imposing curbs to control the pandemic.

As many as 1,055 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while 32 died of the infection in Goa on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the coastal state's COVID-19 caseload has risen to 1,53,456 and the toll mounted to 2,570, the official said.

The count of recoveries in the state reached 1,35,560, after 1,396 were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said, adding that the state is now left with 15,326 active cases.