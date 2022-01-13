Lockdown in Delhi on the cards? Health Minister Satyendar Jain issues clarification

Amid the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain, on Thursday, said that hospital admissions due to the virus have stabilised in the city over the last four days, even if the cases have increased.

The city's death audit committee, which met on Wednesday, found that fatalities have mostly occurred among those with co-morbid conditions, the minister added.

According to its analysis, most of the 97 Covid patients who died between January 9 and January 12 had co-morbidities. Of the 97 patients, 70 were not vaccinated and 62 were aged below 60, according to the report.

The minister told reporters that the hospital admission rate when 27,000 cases are being reported is the same as when 10,000 cases were logged.

"This is an indication that the wave has plateaued," he said, adding that the hospital admission rate is the "major indicator of the situation" and not the number of infections or the positivity rate.

Jain also expressed the hope that cases might start declining soon.

Speaking further about imposing a lockdown in Delhi, the Health Minister clarified that there is no plan of lockdown, as of now.

The increase in cases can be attributed to the increase in the number of tests in Delhi, he said. In his view, there is no need for increasing the number of beds in hospitals at present.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Delhi reported 27,561 Covid cases, the second-highest single-day rise since the pandemic began, and 40 deaths. The positivity rate rose to 26.22 percent.