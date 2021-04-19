Lockdown in Delhi? CM Arvind Kejriwal likely to make BIG announcement today

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi and other parts of India, it seems that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi is likely to extend the weekend lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the national capital.

CM Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other top officials on Monday (April 19) and it is expected that the decision to extend the weekend lockdown would be announced after this meeting. On Sunday, Delhi recorded over 25,500 new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 per cent in a 24-hour period.

CM Kejriwal had announced to impose weekend lockdown in Delhi to “break the chain of transmission”. During the weekend lockdown, auditoriums, restaurants, malls, gyms and spas remained closed across Delhi.

“The situation is very serious and worrisome. Cases have gone up really fast. That is why we are facing shortages even though everything seemed under control until a few days ago. But the speed at which this corona is growing, no one knows where its peak will be,” CM Kejriwal had said.

The chief minister on Sunday said that Delhi had been experiencing shortages of hospital beds, drugs and medical oxygen. “Any health infrastructure has limitations. The government is trying its best to increase the number of beds. I hope that we will be able to add 6,000 more beds in the next two to four days,” he added.