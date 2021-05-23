Lockdown in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal to make BIG announcement today

Amid the fall in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to take a final call on the extnesion of ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown in the national capital.

It is expected that CM Kejriwal would extend the lockdown by another week as Delhi still faces high daily COVID-related deaths and vaccine shortage.

CM Kejriwal had first imposed a lockdown on April 19 in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the national capital. The lockdown was later four times, the last one on May 16, 2021.

On May 20, Kejriwal had said that he will discuss the matter of extending the lockdown with Lt Governor Anil Baijal on the weekend.

“Over the weekend, I will talk to LG Sir. Whatever discussion will happen with LG Sir and whatever decision will be made, we will tell you,” Kejriwal said on Thursday evening.

“Delhi has been recovering at a good speed. The number of cases is on a steady decline. But I do not want to lose the gains that we have achieved in the last few days,” Kejriwal had said last week while extending the lockdown.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded over 2,260 new COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest since March 1, and 182 fatalities. Also the positivity rate of Delhi fell down to 3.58 percent.