Lockdown in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal makes BIG announcement

When COVID-19 cases in the national capital were on a surge in April and hospitals were exposed to a lack of infrastructure, the Arvind Kejriwal government imposed a lockdown in the city

As the region is seeing a decline in positivity rate from around as on Thursday it recorded 3,231 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 233 fatalities, with a positivity rate dipped to 5.5%, and according to WHO the positivity rate should be under 5% for the outbreak to be under control; it is considering uplifting the lockdown soon. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has informed that the situation would be analysed and a decision on uplifting the lockdown will take place over the weekend, after having a discussion with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

“Over the weekend, I will talk to LG Sir. Whatever discussion will happen with LG Sir and whatever decision will be made, we will tell you,” Kejriwal said on Thursday evening.

Owing to the second wave of the pandemic, the government had announced a lockdown which will be in force until May 24, except for essential services, plumbing services, electrician services, and government offices (reduced capacity) everything else including the metro will remain shut.

The declining peak of cases is visible due to the strict imposition of lockdown which came into effect after discussions with a number of health experts, including ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava and AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

“Delhi has been recovering at a good speed. The number of cases is on a steady decline. But I do not want to lose the gains that we have achieved in the last few days,” Kejriwal had said last week while extending the lockdown. On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 3,846 cases and 235 deaths.