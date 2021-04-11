Lockdown in Delhi? CM Arvind Kejriwal makes BIG announcement - Details here

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (April 11) said that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is 'very serious', adding that the fourth peak of coronavirus in the national capital is more dangerous than November 2020 peak. The Delhi CM, however, asserted that like all the previous three COVID waves, people of Delhi would succeed in defeating the fourth peak too by adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

CM Kejriwal noted that situation in Delhi is worrisome with the national capital recording 10,732 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. He appealed to the people to not step out of the home unless it is very urgent.

"I believe lockdown is not a solution to deal with COVID-19. We have enough beds in all the government and private hospitals for COVID infected patients. But, if the health system collapses, we will have no option except to impose lockdown again in the city. I will request all citizens of Delhi to follow COVID-19 protection measures. I will also appeal to the people to go to the hospital only when it is urgent," CM Kejriwal said in a press conference.

"The hospital beds should be left vacant for serious patients. It should not be so that people rush to hospitals and all beds are occupied and then lockdown is to be imposed. The Delhi government assures you that healthcare workers will visit you and guide you for home isolation. Come to hospital only if the case is serious," he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Saturday (April 10) issued fresh guidelines, prohibiting all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings till further order. The new guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) says that all cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

Delhi Metro and DTC and cluster buses will run with 50 per cent of their capacity, the order stated.