Lockdown in Delhi again? CM Arvind Kejriwal makes BIG statement

Amid rising cases of COVID-19's new variant Omicron across the country and the national capital, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that restrictions will be imposed if and when required on Monday, December 13.

We're ready to tackle the Omicron threat. If required, we will impose necessary restrictions. Currently, there is no such need to impose any restrictions...A decision on re-opening of schools will be taken after winter vacation for schools end: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/jZkgZ2Ml7E — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

Addressing the media, he said, "We’re ready to tackle the Omicron threat. If required, we will impose necessary restrictions. Currently, there is no such need to impose any restrictions. A decision on re-opening of schools will be taken after winter vacation for schools end."