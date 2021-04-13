Lockdown in Chandigarh? Here's what the administration has to say

Amid the massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, the Union Territory administration said that a lockdown can't be ruled out if cases continue to rise. As quoted by news agency ANI, Manoj Parida, the adviser to Chandigarh Administrator on being asked if lockdown can be imposed in Chandigarh said, "If the situation becomes very critical and numbers (of COVID cases) go very high, this option can't be ruled out."

"At a point, we had reduced daily cases to 20, which has now gone up to 350-400 cases. Primarily, this is due to the number of tests we're conducting. So far, we've conducted 3 lakh tests against a population of 12 lakh," he added.

The Chandigarh adviser said that the sealing of borders is not an option as people from Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh enter the city daily. Saying that the lockdown impacts the livelihoods and economy of people, Parida said that a decision on imposing lockdown can only be taken only after discussion with experts.

“A lockdown cripples the economy as it impacts livelihoods of people. Decisions on lockdown are taken in war rooms only after conducting discussions with experts. We are keeping an eye on neighbouring states too. If cases continue to rise then the option of lockdown cannot be ruled out,” Parida was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Monday imposed a night curfew in the state with immediate effect amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases. "There shall be prohibition on the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 9 pm to 5 am in the state of Haryana. No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during the above said hours," read an order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority.

According to the order, there shall be no curb on the inter-state and intra-state movement of non-essential goods. There are as many as 29,981 active cases in Haryana so far, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday. The cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 2,92,632 while the death toll now stands at 3,268.