Lockdown in Bihar till May 15 as COVID-19 cases surge - What's allowed, what's not

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday (May 4) announced that he has decided to impose lockdown in the state till May 15 after consultations with cabinet minister and other senior officials. He added that the Crisis Management Group has been ordered to release the guidelines related to lockdown by today evening.

कल सहयोगी मंत्रीगण एवं पदाधिकारियों के साथ चर्चा के बाद बिहार में फिलहाल 15 मई, 2021 तक लाॅकडाउन लागू करने का निर्णय लिया गया। इसके विस्तृत मार्गनिर्देशिका एवं अन्य गतिविधियों के संबंध में आज ही आपदा प्रबंधन समूह (Crisis management Group) को कार्रवाई करने हेतू निदेश दिया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 4, 2021

On Monday, the Patna High Court had said that a statewide lockdown is urgently needed to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state. During a hearing, a division bench of Justices Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Mohit Kumar Shah had asked advocate general Lalit Kishore to talk to CM Nitish Kumar over impsoing total lockdown in Bihar. The Patna HC had also asked the advocate general to apprise it about the government’s decision on Tuesday.

“It has been emerging that the state government is heading toward total failure. There is no action plan in the context of an uncontrollable surge of corona infection in Bihar. Whatever plan you have submitted, it’s not up to the mark and no effective steps have been taken. Despite repeated orders you are not doing anything, Everything is an eyewash”, the court observed.