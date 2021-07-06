Lockdown in Assam: Complete lockdown in 7 districts as COVID-19 cases surge

The Assam government on Tuesday (July 6) announced a complete lockdown in seven districts - Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur and Morigaon amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Further, the state will keep a close eye on the COVID-19 cases in Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts.

Check details here:

There will be total containment in 7 districts showing high positivity rate in recent days and these are Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon districts.

The curfew in these districts will be for round the clock; however, in the districts showing moderate positivity rate viz. Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darang, Nagaon, Hojai, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj and Karbi Anglong it will be from 2 PM to 5 AM and; from 5 PM to 5 AM in the districts showing improvement in positivity case load viz. Dhubri, Kamrup(M), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo and Hailakandi.

Also read Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi acquitted by special NIA court in last UAPA case

Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts are kept under close watch for a week.

All workplaces, business/commercial establishments, shops, dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder, restaurants,dhabas and other eateries, sale counters, showrooms etc. of cold storages and warehouses will be closed till further order in districts showing high positivity rate, will be open up to 1 PM in districts showing moderate positivity rate and up to 4 PM in districts showing improvement in positivity rate.

There will be a total ban on the movement of all public and private transport in the total containment districts. However, the movement of goods shall continue.

In other districts, all public transport authorities shall enforce COVID-19 appropriate behavior and seating inside the vehicles, carriers, containers etc.

All inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended.

Public gathering is ban in total containment districts. In other districts, up to 10 persons are allowed for marriage or funeral programme.

Wearing of face mask is compulsory in all public places.

The order said, “Other restrictions including odd-even formula for plying of vehicles, declaration of containment zones etc. and exemptions as notified in the order of June 26, 2021 shall continue to remain in force except those specifically modified by this order.”