Lockdown extension in Telangana: Health Director Srinivas Rao says this

Amid decline in COVID-19 cases, it is expected that the ongoing lockdown in Telangana would be lifted after June 9. It may be recalled that the lockdown was imposed in Telangana on May 12 after the state reported a sudden spike in coronavirus cases.

Addressing a press conference, Telangana Health Director Srinivas Rao on Thursday said that lockdown has played an important role in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state, “If they further decrease, the government may consider lifting the lockdown,” Rao said.

“We are also able to see a dip in the positivity rate (currently) at 2 per cent as the government took measures to break the chain of virus,” he added.

On Sunday, Telangana government had decided to extend the ongoing lockdown by 10 more days (June 9) to contain the spread of COVID-19 with relaxations from 6 AM to 1 PM every day.

Telangana reported 2,261 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and the state has recorded an overall coronavirus cases over 5.85 lakh. The cumulative death toll due COVID-19 in Telangana stood at 3,331 with 18 more casualties on Thursday.