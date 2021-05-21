Lockdown extension in Karnataka? CM Yediyurappa says THIS

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government had imposed a full lockdown from May 10 in the state.

According to Chief Ministers Office (CMO), many ministers and experts have suggested extending the lockdown as the number of deaths and COVID-19 positive cases have increased though testing numbers brought down in Karnataka.

The extension of lockdown in the state will be taken a day before it is scheduled to end on May 24. Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government imposed a full lockdown from May 10 as the state was reporting over 10,000 COVID-19 cases every day.

Under the lockdown, essential stores are functional from 6 am to 10 am, and the movement of people has been restricted except for emergencies and vaccination purposes.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 28,869 new COVID-19 cases, 52,257 recoveries, and 548 deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday. According to the state health ministry, the total case tally in the state has reached 23,35,524, with 5,34,954 active cases and 23,854 fatalities so far.

In other news, on Thursday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that stricter lockdown measures should be implemented in the state to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases.

A Zee News report had quoted Bommai as saying, "As cases are increasing in rural areas, Deputy Commissioners of various districts have imposed lockdown measures strictly, people should also understand the seriousness and cooperate."

He had further told reporters in Bengaluru, "In the coming days the measures taken by the police or home department like seizures of vehicles of those indulging in unnecessary movement among others, will be made more effectively."