Ram Charan gears up for 'Game Changer' after paternity leave

Anushka Sharma says no to Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

Foxconn withdraws from Rs 1.5 lakh crore JV with Vedanta semiconductor project in India

Monsoon rains: PM Modi speaks with Himachal, Uttarakhand CMs, assures them of help

Nargis Fakhri opens up on on-screen nudity, says 'I would never be naked for...'

Ram Charan gears up for 'Game Changer' after paternity leave

Anushka Sharma says no to Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

Ashes 2023: Interesting records that were broken in the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley

Most expensive housing societies in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon

Bollywood actresses who worked during pregnancy

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Kolkata Defeats Chennai By 6 Wickets To Keep Playoffs Hopes Alive

Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra To Get Engaged In Delhi On May 13; Know All About It

"People won't be swayed by Rajasthan govt's false claims…" Rajasthan's Deputy LoP slams Gehlot government

Nargis Fakhri opens up on on-screen nudity, says 'I would never be naked for...'

This film has biggest opening for horror film in India post-pandemic and it's not Bhediya, Roohi, Phone Bhoot

Amid divorce rumours, Ranveer Singh drops romantic photo with Deepika Padukone

Lockdown extension in Karnataka? CM Yediyurappa says THIS

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government had imposed a full lockdown from May 10 in the state.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 21, 2021, 03:41 PM IST

According to Chief Ministers Office (CMO), many ministers and experts have suggested extending the lockdown as the number of deaths and COVID-19 positive cases have increased though testing numbers brought down in Karnataka.

The extension of lockdown in the state will be taken a day before it is scheduled to end on May 24. Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government imposed a full lockdown from May 10 as the state was reporting over 10,000 COVID-19 cases every day. 

Under the lockdown, essential stores are functional from 6 am to 10 am, and the movement of people has been restricted except for emergencies and vaccination purposes.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 28,869 new COVID-19 cases, 52,257 recoveries, and 548 deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday. According to the state health ministry, the total case tally in the state has reached 23,35,524, with 5,34,954 active cases and 23,854 fatalities so far. 

In other news, on Thursday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that stricter lockdown measures should be implemented in the state to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases. 

A Zee News report had quoted Bommai as saying, "As cases are increasing in rural areas, Deputy Commissioners of various districts have imposed lockdown measures strictly, people should also understand the seriousness and cooperate."

He had further told reporters in Bengaluru, "In the coming days the measures taken by the police or home department like seizures of vehicles of those indulging in unnecessary movement among others, will be made more effectively."

