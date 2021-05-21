Lockdown extended in Kerala till May 30, CM Vijayan lifts 'triple lockdown' except in THIS city

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said as daily COVID-19 cases are coming down, it has been decided to lift the 'triple lockdown' imposed in four districts, save from Malappuram, but the state-wide lockdown has been extended till May 30.

He said the day saw 29,673 people turn positive after 1,33,558 samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours. Presently, there are 3,06,346 active cases in Kerala while 41,032 people turned negative, taking the total cured to 19,79,919.

Vijayan pointed out that the average test positivity rate in the past three days has become 23.3 percent while it was 22.22 on Friday and hence, it was decided to lift the triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Ernakulam districts but Malappuram district will continue to be under the severe restriction as things are not that good there.

"But the state will be under lockdown and all the earlier norms will have to be followed till May 30. What we have come to find out is that the number of dead is increasing...it touched 142 on Friday. It is reported that the death rate can be high. It was on May 2, the state recorded the highest ever positive tally of 43,529 cases, and it has been found out that the period of 2 to 6 weeks after turning positive is crucial and hence Kerala will have to be on a high alert for the next three weeks. All hospitals have been asked to reassess their ventilator and oxygen supplies," he said.

The lockdown was in place till Sunday. Vijayan also said that black fungus was prevalent in the state even before COVID and the present reports of cases need not be a worrying cause, but proper awareness on this issue will be carried out. He also said that 50,000 doses of the new drug developed by the DRDO have been ordered besides talks with vaccine companies for procurement have also started.

(With IANS inputs)