Lockdown extended in Bihar till June 1 - What's open, what's closed

As Bihar grapples with a high number of coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a meeting today with top ministers has extended the current lockdown in the state. Bihar on May 4 had imposed a lockdown till May 15 which was extended till May 25.

The ongoing lockdown has now been extended till June 1. CM Nitish Kumar took to Twitter to announce the decision.

Check the full list of restrictions here.

All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs, and meat remain open.

Restaurants and dhabas can continue with home delivery.

All religious places will remain closed.

Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms, and parks will be closed.

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutes will remain closed.

No examination will be held by state-run schools and universities.

In other news, the number of daily COVID cases in the state saw a further decline on Sunday when 4,002 people tested positive for the virus. However, Covid deaths are still on the rise with 107 people succumbing to the virus across the state in the last 24 hours.

Among the 4,002 new Covid patients, Patna accounted for 759, Muzaffarpur 195, Supaul 187, Begusarai 180, Samastipur 169, and Vaishali 154.

On Sunday, the MOHFW informed that the daily coronavirus positivity rate has declined to 11.34 percent. The national recovery rate has improved further to touch 88.30 percent and the national mortality rate currently stands at 1.13 percent.