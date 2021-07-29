Headlines

India

Lockdown curbs to remain in 11 districts of Maharashtra, decision on Mumbai local trains soon

Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope also said that a decision about operations of Mumbai local train will be taken in two or three days.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2021, 06:21 PM IST

In the latest news about Maharashtra's COVID-19 lockdown, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, on Thursday, that relaxations will be given in 25 districts of Maharashtra where the cases of COVID are fewer. The restrictions due to COVID-19 which are in force in the remaining 11 districts will remain intact.

Health Minister Tope also said that a decision will be taken in two to three days after talks with the railway administration regarding travel in the Mumbai local trains.

Health Minister was quoted as saying, "To keep the wheels of the economy moving in Mumbai, the state disaster management has expressed its opinion in favour of allowing people who have taken both the doses of vaccine to board local trains. Some experts have also suggested increasing the timings of shops and other services beyond 4 pm (the current restriction time)."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also chaired a meeting via video conference today, to assess the present COVID-19 situation in the state. He chaired the meeting with the COVID-19 Task Force at 12:30 pm, the Chief Minister's Office had informed earlier. 

On the other hand, Maharashtra, which is witnessing a decline in active COVID cases, reported 6,857 infections on Wednesday. There are 85,913 active cases in the state, as per the Union Health Ministry.

In other news, on Wednesday, the Maharashtra cabinet also decided to cut school fees by 15 percent in the state, in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While addressing a press conference, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, "I am happy to inform you all that the cabinet has decided to cut 15 percent of the school fees in the wake of the pandemic. My department was following this up consistently. I thank my Cabinet colleagues for their support."

