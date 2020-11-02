Will Lockdown be re-imposed in India? Here's what experts say

The speed of the coronavirus pandemic is once again seen to be accelerating. The spread of infection across the world is once again gaining momentum. This is why Britain has also announced Lockdown-2 after France to avoid its outbreak. After this news, questions have also arisen in India's minds that whether a lockdown can be imposed in our country too?

The second wave also started in India: Recently, AIIMS Delhi director Randeep Guleria warned that the second wave of Coronavirus in India has begun. People did not leave the house without necessary. Randeep Guleria's statement has come when the number of corona patients is increasing across the country. AIIMS director said that due to negligence and air pollution, infection of Corona is rising continuously. Care should be taken in this situation. Otherwise, the condition can be frightening.

Forty-six thousand nine hundred sixty-four new cases: In India, after the arrival of 46,964 new cases of corona infection in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases has increased to 81,84,083, whereas after 470 new deaths, the total number of deaths has increased to 1,22,111. The number of active cases of coronavirus in the country is 5,70,458, and the number of cured cases is 74,91,513.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the second lockdown in his country, starting November 5. This lockdown will continue until December 2. Announcing the lockdown, Johnson asked people to stay indoors. He also said that after December 2, the government would work to review the situation. Further decisions will be taken only after this. Sharing a video message from PM's official tweeter handle, Johnson said that lockdown is being imposed again in the country from November 5. It will be effective by December 2, 2020.

Leaving Paris before lockdown: After a sudden spurt in Corona cases in Europe, the government imposed the second lockdown in France from Thursday night. Hours before the lockdown began, people in Paris vied for leaving the city. By seven o'clock in the evening, the traffic increased so much that the roads were jammed 700 km long. A lockdown has been imposed in France until December 1, after Corona's case escalated.

Due to such reports coming from western countries, people have started discussing a possible second lockdown in India. However, the graph is down in India, so there is no such possibility at the moment. Yet the responsibility of vigilance rests on all of us.

By November 1, the number of total investigations in the campaign to detect the infected has exceeded 11 crores for preventing the corona virus's prevention in the country. Although it is a matter of relief where the cases had reached 97 thousand, it has been halved in the last few days, but many states are increasing.

In this regard, Dr. NN Mathur of Lady Hardinge Medical College says that every state has its curve and the country has its curve. The curve of the country is down, but the curve of the states is slightly different. It's downwards at some places while somewhere it is showing trends upward. The corona wave is different in every state. If there is a pattern of increase in one state, then such a trend can also come in other states.

Many countries have imposed a second lockdown because of the possibility of another Coronavirus outbreak. The second lockdown is imposed in countries like France, Britain. Cases are high in Europe and America and also death rates. After a decline in the number of cases, they have surged again in the last few days. France and Germany have less population than India, but the condition is far better in our country.

But as far as the lockdown is concerned, it is not a cure for the Corona, but the government decides it. It has to be seen that if the cases increase, then how to prevent the infection from growing. The state and the Central government will decide only after reviewing the situation because the economic factor is also considered. If the problem starts to get serious, then small lockdowns can be imposed in small areas or cities. Lockdown is very unlikely in the entire country.