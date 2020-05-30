Lockdown 5.0 is Unlock 1: Here's what will open and when

As the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown is ending on Sunday, the government on Saturday issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of areas outside the COVID-19 containment Zones. Instead of calling it an extension of the lockdown, the government has termed it as 'Unlock 1', as it focuses on reopening of economic activities.

The guidelines would come into effect from June 1, 2020, and would be effective till June 30, 2020.

As per an official statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the new guidelines have been issued based on extensive consultations held with states and union territories.

Here is the list of places that will remain opened and closed in different phases:

Phase I:

Following activities will be allowed with effect from June 8, 2020:

- Religious places/places for worship for the public.

- Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services

- Shopping malls

The government has said that it will issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the above activities, in consultation with the central ministries/departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Phase II:

Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc, will be opened after consultations with states and UTs. State governments and UT administrations may hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July 2020.

The government will prepare SOP in this regard, in consultation with the central ministries/departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Phase III:

Based on the assessment of the situation, dates for re-starting the following activities will be decided:

(i) International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

(ii) Metro Rail.

(iii) Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

(iv) Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

The following restrictions will continue throughout the country.

Night curfew: Movement Of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9.00 pm to 5.00 am throughout the country, except for essential activities.

Lockdown limited to containment Zones: In the containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services.

In the containment zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required.

States/UTs may also identify Buffer Zones outside the containment zones, where new cases are more likely to occur. Within the buffer zones, restrictions, as considered necessary, may be put in place by the district authorities.

The government has also said that authorities may prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary.

Unrestricted movement of persons and goods: There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements.

However, if a state/UT, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed.

Movement by passenger trains and Shramik special trains; domestic passenger air travel; a movement of Indian Nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad; evacuation of foreign nationals; and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per SOPs issued.

No state/UT shall stop the movement of any type of goods/cargo for cross land- border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.