Lockdown 5.0: Delhi Metro to remain shut till further notice

Mostly, all activities will be opened up from June 1, the beginning of the unlocking of the lockdown.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 30, 2020, 09:08 PM IST

As India braces itself for the phased reopening of the lockdown as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Delhi Rail Corporation announced on Saturday that its services will remain closed for commuters.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued fresh guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones till June 30, beginning from June 1.

Metro rail services were expected to commence from June 1. However, according to the latest MHA guidelines, metro rail services will continue to remain suspended. The government will take a decision on the resumption of metro services in the third phase.

Mostly, all activities will be opened up from June 1, the beginning of the unlocking of the lockdown. 

Opening of International air travel of passengers; operation of Metro Rail; cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, schools, colleges, coaching institutions, religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services are likely to resume services in a phased manner from June 8.

The fourth phase of the lockdown will end on May 31. The lockdown was first called upon by Narendra Modi on March 24. 

