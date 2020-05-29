Lockdown 5.0: After discussing future course of action with state CMs, Amit Shah meets PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

According to sources, the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in India and the next course of action in this regard.

The sources also said that the Centre is likely to extend the COVID-19 lockdown for two more weeks. The fourth phase of the lockdown, that began on March 25, ends on May 31.

It may be recalled that Shah had earlier held discussions with the Chief Ministers of states and took their feedback in this regard. There have also been concerns over the rapid hike in the number of COVID-19 infections in the country after Centre gave several relaxations in the lockdown restrictions in an attempt to bring normalcy.

PM Modi is likely to address the COVID-19 situation in his monthly radio address to the nation 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

Notably, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 1,65,799 as it saw the biggest single-day rise. Between Thursday and Friday, the country reported 7,466 cases and 175 deaths. The death toll has reached 4,706.

With this, India has become the ninth-most COVID-19 affected country in the world, overtaking Turkey. However, the recovery rate has also increased to 42.88%, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.